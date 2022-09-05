Need to stop dividing country: Nadir Godrej

Mumbai, September 4
Billionaire Nadir Godrej has said we need to “stop dividing the country” and urged the government as well as the industry to “do more” on this aspect.
Godrej, the Chairman and MD of the Godrej Industries, said, “We are doing well on the economic front and also undertaking welfare measures. but efforts ought to be made to unify the country.” The industrialist said he would like to see more free speech where the “state’s long arm doesn’t reach and crush voices that oppose”.
