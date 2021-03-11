Needn't look for Shivling in every mosque: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

At a time when the Gyanvapi Mosque controversy is prompting similar developments from other parts of the country, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today questioned “the need to look for a Shivling in every masjid”, saying there was a need to resolve issues through mutual consultations.

No more disputes We raise a new issue every day. Why do we need to escalate disputes? We have a certain devotion for Gyanvapi, but why look for a Shivling in every mosque? — Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Chief

Speaking for the first time on the issue, Bhagwat said: “We did speak about certain places which were symbolically highly revered to us. But we should not raise a new issue every day. Why do we need to escalate disputes?”

“We have a certain devotion for Gyanvapi, which is fine. But why look for a Shivling in every mosque? That is also a form of worship and Muslims who have adopted this form of worship should also understand they have not come from outside. We have no problem with any form of worship. We respect all forms of worship, but we are all descendants of common ancestors”, he said, while addressing an event in Nagpur

Bhagwat also said Muslims should not think that Hindus were against them. “We joined the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and we accomplished that task. Now, we do not have to launch any campaigns. But latent issues of heart sometimes arise. This is not against anyone nor should anyone think this is against them,” he said.

“Ancestors of today’s Muslims were also Hindus. Temples were razed to demoralise people engaged in the freedom struggle. It was done to keep them forever devoid of independence. So Hindus feel such places should be restored,” he added.

#rss