NEET merit: Physics to score over biology in case of tie, likely from ’24

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 17

From next year, physics is likely to get more weightage than biology in case of aspirants having an identical NEET score.

Subject Matter So far, the order of preference of marks in resolving a tie in merit was biology, chemistry and physics

The order of preference is proposed to be changed to physics, chemistry and biology

According to the Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023 issued by the National Medical Commission on June 2, “in case of tie in marks of the students appearing for NEET-UG, the respective marks obtained in physics followed by chemistry and further followed by biology in the NEET-UG shall be considered; provided if the tie was to continue, the draw of lots by using the computer, with no human intervention, the eligible candidates shall be selected.”

So far, the order of preference of marks in resolving a tie in merit was biology, chemistry and physics.

The order of preference is proposed to be changed to physics, chemistry and biology — likely from the next session.

Aruna Vanikar, president of the NMC Undergraduate Board, said the new merit tie resolution formula would not be applicable this year. She neither commented on the timeline of implementing the tie-breaker formula nor on the rationale behind the decision.

Sources, however, said the new tie-breaker formula would likely be implemented next year.

At present, the tie-breaker rule applies in case two or more candidates score identical marks/percentiles but the rule entails ranking the candidate with higher marks in biology above others in case of a tie. If the candidates have the same marks in biology, the weightage goes to chemistry and then to physics.

This order has been reversed in the new guidelines.

In another major decision, which will apply from the 2023 academic session starting from August, the NMC has clarified no student could be admitted to a medical UG course after August 30 and if a college violated this rule, it could face action. “The NMC may direct that any student identified as having obtained admission after the last date for closure of admission (August 30) be discharged from the course of study, or any medical qualification granted to such a student shall not be a recognised qualification by the NMC,” the new regulations state.