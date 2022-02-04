NEET for postgraduate courses postponed by 6-8 weeks

New Delhi, February 4
The health ministry has taken a decision to postpone the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test 2022 by six to eight weeks beyond March 12, the date previously fixed for the exam.
The ministry in a direction to the exam conducting authority National Board of Examination on Friday said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had taken the decision to postpone the test by six to eight weeks.
“A lot of representations were received by medical doctors regarding the test since it was clashing with the ongoing NEET PG 2021 counselling. Also many of the interns could not have participated in the NEET PG 2022 counselling by May, June, 2022. Hence the health minister has decided to postpone NEET PG 2022 by six to eight weeks. The decision may be complied with,” said the ministry to NBE executive director M Bajpai.
