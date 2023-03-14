NEET PG 2023 results declared; check details at these websites

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Tuesday declared the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2023 which was conducted on March 5.

The results will determine admissions to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma Courses of2023-24 admission session and scores obtained by the candidates and ranks can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ andhttps://nbe.edu.in.

In accordance with the minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria foradmission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma Courses as mentioned in the InformationBulletin for NEET-PG 2023, the cut-off scores for various categories are as follows: Minimum eligibility criteria for General/EWS category is 50th percentile with 291 as cut off marks.

For General, persons with disability segment, the criteria is 45th percentile and 274 cut off marks.

For SCs, STs the criteria is 40th percentile and 257 cut off marks.

The NBE said the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declaredseparately.

“The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shallbe generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations and reservation policy,” the NBE added.NBE said if at any stage, candidates are found to have resorted to use of any unfair means in the exam, such candidates shall be liable for penal action. Action as deemed appropriate by NBEMS will be taken against the candidates.

In the event of any such candidates being declared qualified in the NEET-PG 2023, the results/candidature of such candidates shall be cancelled and/or are deemed to be cancelled, the board warned.

Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can bedownloaded from the websitehttps://nbe.edu.in/on/after March 25, 2023.

For any queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main/