NEET-PG aspirants move Supreme Court, demand clarity on EWS norm

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

Despite the Supreme Court verdict saying that EWS criteria announced by the government shall be applicable to this year’s PG medical courses, some NEET PG 2022 aspirants have moved the top court seeking clarification on the issue.

The petitioners have sought directions to the Centre to specify in the Information Bulletin that the EWS criteria for session 2022-23 would be decided in terms of the petitions challenging the amended reservation policy (27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS in the All-India Quota category.

They contended that the Rs 8-lakh cut-off for inclusion in the EWS category can’t be implemented for NEET PG 2022 since the issue was still pending before the top court.

The aspirants, aggrieved by clause 8.26 of the Information Bulletin, want its modification to the extent it restricts a candidate from changing the category after online registration on or before February 4, 2022.

The petitioners want the candidates be allowed to fill in the EWS category after the deadline as per the court’s decision on petitions challenging the EWS criteria. They have urged the top court to extend the date for “edit window” from February 11, 2022, and include the category change option to enable them to choose the EWS category after the final decision in case. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

While upholding the 27 per cent quota for OBCs in the All-India Quota seats, a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud had last month said admissions to the NEET PG courses for 2021 would be held as per the existing reservation of 27 per cent for OBCs and 10 per cent for EWS.

