NEET-PG postponed to May 21

New Delhi, February 4
The Health Ministry has postponed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2022 to May 21. The exam was earlier scheduled for March 12.
The ministry, in a letter to the National Board of Examination (NBE), today said the exam was postponed following representations received from doctors regarding request to delay the medical entrance test since it was clashing with the ongoing NEET PG 2021 counselling.
“Many interns could not have participated in NEET PG 2022 counselling by May/June. Hence, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has decided to postpone the NEET PG 2022 to May 21,” said the ministry’s letter to NBE executive director M Bajpai. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament
Slams renaming of places in Arunachal
Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar
'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...
IPS officers told to opt for central deputation
Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...
ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey
Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...