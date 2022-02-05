NEET-PG postponed to May 21

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

The Health Ministry has postponed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2022 to May 21. The exam was earlier scheduled for March 12.

The ministry, in a letter to the National Board of Examination (NBE), today said the exam was postponed following representations received from doctors regarding request to delay the medical entrance test since it was clashing with the ongoing NEET PG 2021 counselling.

“Many interns could not have participated in NEET PG 2022 counselling by May/June. Hence, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has decided to postpone the NEET PG 2022 to May 21,” said the ministry’s letter to NBE executive director M Bajpai. —