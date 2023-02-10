NEET-PG will be held on March 5: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

PTI

New Delhi, February 10

The NEET-PG examination will be conducted as per schedule on March 5 for those aspiring to get admission to postgraduate medical courses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Lok Sabha on Friday.

To ensure that no one is left out, the ministry has extended the cut-off date for all those MBBS students who are yet to complete their internship, he said while replying to a question by Congress member Gaurav Gogoi.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Gogoi sought to know from Mandaviya his ministry's stand on the students' demand for postponement of the NEET-PG 2023 examination for a few months.

“On March 5, the examination has to be conducted and this was declared five months ago. Those students, who had to appear for it (entrance test), are already preparing,” the minister said in his response.

“Earlier examinations were delayed by seven-eight months and later by four months….If I keep on delaying, such a situation will come....," he said, adding, "It is very necessary to fix it".

The minister said it is very necessary to conduct the entrance test on time.