NEET: Plea seeks special round of counselling

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to examine a plea by medical students seeking a special stray round of counselling to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats under the all-India quota (AIQ) in the NEET-2021.

The petition has been filed by doctors who appeared in the exam and participated in rounds 1 and 2 of the AIQ counselling and state quota counselling followed by the all-India mop-up and state mop-up rounds. On Monday, it was taken up by a vacation Bench led by Justice MR Shah, which posted it for hearing on June 8. It asked the petitioners’ counsel to serve an advance copy of the petition to Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.