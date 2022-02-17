Nehru continues to inspire world leaders, but Modi denigrates him: Congress on Singapore PM’s speech

Singapore PM invokes Nehru to argue how democracy should work during a parliamentary debate, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Nehru continues to inspire world leaders, but Modi denigrates him: Congress on Singapore PM’s speech

Photo for representation. Tribune

PTI

New Delhi, February 17

After Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong invoked Jawaharlal Nehru during a speech on democracy, the Congress on Thursday said while the country’s first premier continues to inspire world leaders even today, PM Narendra Modi denigrates him inside and outside of Parliament.

Read also:

India objects to ‘Nehru’s India’ comment by Singapore PM

“Pandit Nehru’s magnanimity continues to inspire world leaders even today. Pity the ones here at home who fail to have the vision to understand the exceptional leader he was,” the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

Senior party leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh shared a video clip of Lee Hsien Loong’s speech and said, “Singapore PM invokes Nehru to argue how democracy should work during a parliamentary debate whereas our PM denigrates Nehru all the time inside and outside Parliament.”

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said the BJP, despite being in power for more than seven years, continued to blame Nehru for the problems of the people.

The Indian Overseas Congress also said on Twitter, “Nehru stands tall as an epitome of democracy! Listen to PM of Singapore who refers to Nehru when he speaks about building a democratic society. Hope our PM listens to it.”

The All India Mahila Congress also shared an identical tweet.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh tweeted, “This is the difference between Lee Hsien Loong and Narendra Modi. Lee is leading Singapore to new heights of development and Modi is taking our country for a ride on false promises. No matter how hard Modi tries, Pt Nehru shall remain immortal, builder of Modern India.”

Lee invoked Nehru while arguing how democracy should work in the city-state during a passionate debate in Parliament.

“Most countries are founded and start off on the basis of high ideals and noble values. But more often than not, beyond the founding leaders and the pioneer generation, over decades and generations, gradually things change,” he said on Tuesday.

“Things start off with passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too,” he said.

Imbued with enormous personal prestige, they strive to meet the high expectations of their peoples to build a brave new world, and shape a new future for their peoples, and for their countries. But beyond that initial fervour, succeeding generations often find it hard to sustain this momentum and drive, Lee said.

The texture of politics changes, respect for politicians declines. After a while, the electorate comes to think this is the norm. So, standards get debased, trust is eroded, and the country declines further, he said.

#nehru

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Deep Sidhu's girlfriend a day after his death writes 'just when we were planning our future together, you are gone', posts pictures

2
Punjab

Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal

3
Nation

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

4
Nation

Supreme Court sets aside High Court order on 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents

5
Punjab

Deep Sidhu died of severe head injury, reveals autopsy report

6
Himachal

Antibiotic residue in river, 37 Himachal Pradesh firms in dock

7
Nation

BJP’s nationalism fake, based on British policy of divide and rule, says Manmohan Singh on Punjab poll eve

8
Haryana

Gurugram: Unsafe 'Green View society' to be vacated by March 1

9
Nation

US hopes India will be ally in case of Ukraine invasion

10
Nation

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Don't Miss

View All
Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend a day after his death writes ‘just when we were planning our future together, you are gone’
Trending

Deep Sidhu's girlfriend a day after his death writes 'just when we were planning our future together, you are gone', posts pictures

RIP, Disco King Bappi Lahiri
Lifestyle

RIP, Disco King Bappi Lahiri

While growing up naïve Varun Dhawan believed Kajol was Shah Rukh’s wife; was stunned to see Gauri Khan in the house
Entertainment

While growing up naïve Varun Dhawan believed Kajol was Shah Rukh’s wife; was stunned to see Gauri Khan in the house

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Top Stories

India objects to ‘Nehru’s India’ comment by Singapore PM

India objects to 'Nehru's India' comment by Singapore PM

‘Nehru’s India has become one where almost half MPs in Lok S...

Nehru continues to inspire world leaders, but Modi denigrates him: Congress on Singapore PM’s speech

Nehru continues to inspire world leaders, but Modi denigrates him: Congress on Singapore PM’s speech

Singapore PM invokes Nehru to argue how democracy should wor...

Supreme Court sets aside HC order on 75 pc quota in pvt sector jobs for Haryana residents

Supreme Court sets aside High Court order on 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents

Protects all existing employees and makes it clear that the ...

BJP’s nationalism fake, based on British policy of divide and rule, says Manmohan Singh on Punjab poll eve

BJP’s nationalism fake, based on British policy of divide and rule, says Manmohan Singh on Punjab poll eve

Says PM’s position special, can’t escape sins by blaming his...

At Punjab’s Abohar, Modi appeals to people to give five years to BJP

At Punjab's Abohar, Modi appeals to people to give BJP five years

Lashes out at Congress, AAP for ‘spreading lies’

Cities

View All

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

If elected BJP will implement all Centre-sponsored schemes in Punjab: Rajnath

Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts his 'inaccessibility' issue

Another blow to Cong as councillor joins SAD

AICC general secretary Maken calls AAP BJP's B-team

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Bathinda: Women safety top priority, says Smriti Irani

Chandigarh records 35 new Covid cases, two fatalities reported

Chandigarh records 35 new Covid cases, two fatalities reported

PGI Chandigarh starts ‘human milk bank’

Chandigarh Housing Board seeks nod for conversion of leasehold properties

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway: Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists' woes

Non-Covid services at Nehru Hospital extension soon, says PGI

Two bomb threats in Delhi create panic, NSG summoned

Bag containing IED found in building in Delhi’s Old Seemapuri, say police

Army bans pet dogs of 5 breeds in Delhi Cantt community area after Rottweiler attack

Govt panel lifts ban on use of diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect

Malicious falsehood cannot become freedom of speech: Delhi HC

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Smriti Irani campaigns in Phagwara, Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Poll panel partisan, alleges Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Man killed during wedding function brawl in Kapurthala village

Deep Insight Phillaur: 14 candidates trying their luck from Phillaur

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Congress committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Vote for Lok Insaaf Party for Punjab's development: Simarjit Singh Bains

Wind flowing in AAP's favour, says Bhagwant Mann

Kin busy campaigning for candidates in Ludhiana

No campaign on electronic, social media in Punjab from 6 pm tomorrow

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Patiala: 2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Capt Amarinder Singh will lose seat; AAP making false promises: Randeep Surjewala

AAP befooling people: Sukhbir Badal

Congress Sanaur candidate Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann faces a challenge from own party leaders

3-day meet on insect systematics and evolutionary biology begins