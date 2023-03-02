 Neiphiu Rio set to be Nagaland’s chief minister for a record fifth term : The Tribune India

Neiphiu Rio set to be Nagaland’s chief minister for a record fifth term

Rio and his ally BJP together have secured 33 seats in 60-member Nagaland assembly

Neiphiu Rio set to be Nagaland’s chief minister for a record fifth term

Neiphiu Rio. PTI file



PTI

Kohima, March 2

Nagaland political stalwart and its longest serving chief minister Neiphiu Rio is set to assume office as chief minister for a fifth consecutive term after a convincing win for his party and its ally, the BJP.

Together, the two parties have secured 33 seats in the 60-member Nagaland assembly.

The septuagenarian leader has with this victory, broken the record of veteran leader S C Jamir, who helmed the northeastern state thrice.

Rio personally defeated Congress’ Seyievelie Sachu, a greenhorn in the political arena, in the Northern Angami II constituency, in the process helping emasculate the grand old party in the state where at one time it was entrenched.

Born into an Angami Naga family on November 11, 1950, he received his early education at Kohima’s Baptist English School and then went on to study at the Sainik School, Purulia in West Bengal. He later studied at St Joseph’s College, Darjeeling and came back to finish his graduation from Kohima Arts College.

An active student leader during his school and college days, Rio entered politics at a very young age. He began his nearly five decade long political career as the president of the youth wing of the United Democratic Front in Kohima district in 1974 and later became its Nagaland president.

Of the eight state elections he has contested so far, Rio lost only the first one in 1987. He had fought the election then as an Independent aspirant.

His political career took an upswing from his second attempt just two years later in 1989, which he made after joining Congress.

There was no looking back for him after that first tentative victory and Rio went on to win the subsequent polls. He served his state in various capacities, including being the home minister in Jamir’s ministry till 2002.

That year he, however, quit Congress and was instrumental in reviving the cock symbol of Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Rio managed to dethrone Jamir and became the chief minister for the first time in 2003. He was, however, dismissed as chief minister when President’s Rule was imposed in the state in January 2008.

In the next election two months later his party emerged as the single largest one and Rio, was invited to form the government as the leader of NPF-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland.

In the next state election in 2013, NPF won a thumping majority and Rio was re-elected as chief minister for the third term.

He continued in the post till 2014 when he decided to resign and venture to the national Parliament. He used to tell reporters that his desire to join national politics stemmed from a “need” to be the voice of his people to press the Centre for an early solution to the Naga peace talks.

Nonetheless, he resigned from the Lok Sabha on February 9, 2018 and returned to state politics.

With the brewing internal differences within his then home party – the NPF, Rio joined the newly formed Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

He was chosen to be the NDPP leader and managed to break the then alliance partnership between NPF and BJP. Rio, a master strategist, then contested the 2018 state general elections with a pre-poll agreement with the saffron party.

The alliance won 30 seats – 18 by the regional party and 12 by the saffron party and formed the government with the support of 2 NPP MLAs, one from JD(U) and an Independent MLA ending the 15-year reign of NPF in the state.

H A Hongnao Konyak, vice-president, Konyak Union (KU), attributed Rio’s sustained victory at electoral politics to his expertise at forging alliances.

“He knows that that his party may not be able to sail through on its own. Hence, he enters into carefully thought out alliances.

“Even this time, he continued the alliance with the party in power at the Centre and made them concede majority seats to his NDPP,” Konyak told PTI.

This time too, the NDPP-BJP pre-poll alliance has contested the Nagaland poll on the same of 40:20 seat-sharing formula as in 2018 with the understanding that Rio will be the face of its new government.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rs 1-crore bid for scooter's fancy registration number in Shimla lands 3 non-serious bidders in trouble; Himachal Deputy CM orders FIR

2
Nation

BJP alliance returns to power in Tripura, Nagaland; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya

3
Nation

Rahul Gandhi sports new look at Cambridge University address, calls for new thinking for democratic systems

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Amit Shah on Ajnala clash

5
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Lurking menace in Punjab

6
Chandigarh

Commuters harried as Panchkula road blocked for six hours

7
Nation

Nithyananda’s fictional nation of ‘Kailasa’ worms way into UN panel discussion giving false impression

8
Trending

FIR filed against Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow over flat worth Rs 86 lakh

9
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

10
Punjab

Start direct flights to Canada, USA, Punjab minister urges Aviation Minister Scindia

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

PM Modi addressing party cadres at BJP headquarters after Assembly poll results of 3 northeastern states

PM Modi addressing party cadres at BJP headquarters after Assembly poll results of 3 northeastern states

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, discuss situation along LAC

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin; focus on border situation

Discussions on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' m...

Counting of votes for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls begins

BJP alliance returns to power in Tripura, Nagaland; Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead in Meghalaya

BJP-IPFT alliance won 31 seats in the 60-member Tripura asse...

Conrad Sangma sought Amit Shah’s support to form new govt in Meghalaya: Himanta

Conrad Sangma sought Amit Shah's support to form new govt in Meghalaya: Himanta

As EC website around 6.30 pm, the ruling National People’s P...

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Victim's family to move High Court


Cities

View All

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop'

The GNDU order that wasn’t

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh registers 5% GST growth in February

Administration to lay 38 km of new cycle tracks in Chandigarh this year

Will resolve fire NOC issue: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Chandigarh MC to bring more owners within property tax ambit

DGCA officer, wife commit suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

Delhi L-G approved panel to suggest ways to address unauthorised telephone communication in jails

Light showers, Delhi, Gurugram’s AQI improves slightly

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50,000 fine for violence, dharna on campus; students term it 'draconian'

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects