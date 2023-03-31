NEP based on teachings of Gandhi, Dayanand Saraswati, says Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Centre's New Education Policy (NEP), which lays emphasis on mother tongue as a medium of education and universal education, is based on the teachings of Indian visionaries such as Mahatma Gandhi and Dayanand Saraswati.

Addressing the 113th convocation of the Gurukul Kangri in Haridwar, the Home Minister credited the university (deemed to be) for the revival of Vedic education in India and combining it with modern education.

Shah paid tributes to the university’s founder Swami Shraddhanand, saying he set India’s education system free from the stranglehold of the British and revived the country’s Vedic education system, all the while emphasising on culture and modern education.

The minister praised the NEP, saying it represented the visions of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, Swami Shraddhanand, Mahatma Gandhi and Lala Lajpat Rai.

“The NEP, which is country’s third such policy, incorporates the vision of four great persons. Maharshi Dayanand’s vision of accessible education, Swami Shraddhanand’s idea of combining Vedic education with modern education, Mahatma Gandhi’s proposition of mother tongue as a medium of education, and Lala Lajpat Rai’s principle of education for all are at the core of the NEP,” Shah said.

“Engineering courses have begun to be taught in the mother tongues of 10 states, while people appearing in the JEE and IAS exams have the option of taking the tests in their own language,” he added.

Stop insulting savarkar, rahul told

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not the only politician who has lost membership of the legislature after conviction and he should appeal in a higher court. “Rahul should not use unpleasant words against Savarkar, who sacrificed a lot for the country. Indira Gandhi had praised Savarkar a lot,” he added. tns