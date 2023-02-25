New Delhi, February 25
The National Education Policy (NEP) has reoriented the country’s education system in accordance with the demands of the future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister said the education system was a victim of "rigidity' earlier.
"The NEP has brought the flexibility and reoriented the education system according to the demands of the future," he said.
Listing the announcements made in the Union Budget for 2023-24, the prime minister outlined the roadmap for making India the skill capital of the world.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...