NEP reoriented edu system: PM

New Delhi, February 25
Addressing the third post-Budget webinar on “Harnessing the youth power through skilling and education”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the efforts of Union Government in promoting apprenticeships and internships.
“This year’s Budget has made a provision for a stipend for around 50 lakh youngsters under the National Apprenticeship Promotion scheme. Apprenticeships will help the industry in the identification of the workforce with right skills,” said the PM.
“I urge the industry and education institutions to make maximum use of the National Internship Portal and develop an internship culture in the country,” said the PM.
The National Education Policy (NEP) has helped reorient India’s education system.
PM Modi highlighted the role of the NEP in reorienting the country’s education system in accordance with the aptitude of youth and the demands of the future.
Underlining the need for a skilled workforce, the Prime Minister said the world was looking at India as a manufacturing hub. “We are focusing on skilling our youth, and the ‘Kaushal Vikas Yojana’ 4.0 will help skill, reskill and upskill lakhs of youngsters in the coming years. Tailor-made programmes are being made for tribals, differently abled and women through this scheme,” said the PM.
