Nepal appoints ex-US envoy Shankar Prasad Sharma as new Ambassador to India

Post of Nepal’s envoy in New Delhi was vacant after Ambassador Nilambar Acharya, who was appointed by the previous government, was recalled some six months ago

Nepal appoints ex-US envoy Shankar Prasad Sharma as new Ambassador to India

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

Kathmandu, March 20

Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed economist and former US envoy Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma as the country’s new Ambassador to India, an official announcement said on Sunday.

The post of Nepal’s envoy in New Delhi was vacant after Ambassador Nilambar Acharya, who was appointed by the previous government, was recalled some six months ago.

Dr Sharma has been appointed as Nepal’s Ambassador to India by President Bhandari on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers in accordance with Article 282 of the Constitution of Nepal, the President’s office said in a statement.

Sharma had earlier served as Nepal’s Ambassador to the United States. He also worked as Vice Chairman of National Planning Commission between 2002 and 2006.

Senior economist Sharma had also served as the chief advisor at the Ministry of Finance.

Sharma holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Hawaii.

He has participated in the UN General Assemblies, annual meetings of the World Bank and the IMF, SAARC Summits, UNESCAP annual meetings and many other international meetings.

Before joining the National Planning Commission as a member in 1997, he worked as a Senior Economist in the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies, Singapore and as a Fellow in the East-West Center, Hawaii.

Sharma also served as a Professor of Economics at the Centre for Economic Development and Administration, Tribhuvan University.

He worked as a lead consultant to the Constitution Committee on “Distribution of Natural Resources, Economic Rights and Public Revenue” in helping draft the new Constitution of Nepal.

He has published eight books on economy, energy and the environment of the Asia-Pacific region including Nepal. He also worked as a consultant expert in a number of national and international agencies including the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, and UNDP.

Sharma was also an editor to ASEAN Economic Bulletin and a consultant editor to Hydrocarbon Asia, both published from Singapore for about seven years.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Kajol's Holi message on 'save water' has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bashed into Twitter storm

2
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

3
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

4
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

5
Amritsar

Majha giant slayers left out of Bhagwant Mann Cabinet, many surprised

6
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

7
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

8
Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

9
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

10
Nation

Punjab and Haryana High Court Collegium gives names of 13 advocates for elevation as Judges

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

In first order to Punjab police, CM Mann orders reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

IGP Gursharan Singh Sandhu will supervise the new four-membe...

LIVE: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via-video conferencing

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...

Biren Singh to be Manipur Chief Minister again

Biren Singh named chief minister of Manipur for second term

BJP returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the ...

MP Manish Tewari advices CM Bhagwant Mann on the BBMB issue, suggests possibility of filing lawsuit

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

Government of India had changed norms for selecting the full...

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees, says City Council

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Potholed road claims scooterist's life in Chandigarh

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Farmers drape Sandeep Nangal Ambian's body in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Smacks of bias against Doaba: Opposition parties

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead in Haibowal; attempts to kill self, critical

AAP cadres feel low as Ludhiana district fails to get Cabinet berth

2 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Railways likely to start ROB construction over Ludhiana-Dhuri railway tracks next week

Ludhiana: Teenager rapes 6-year-old

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement