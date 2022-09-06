Nepal confers honorary title on Gen Manoj Pande

PTI

Kathmandu, September 5

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari conferred the title of Honorary General of the Nepali Army to the Indian Army chief, Gen Manoj Pande, at a special ceremony here on Monday, continuing the seven-decade-old tradition reflecting the close ties between the two countries.

General Pande was also presented a sword and scroll during the ceremony held at the President’s official residence, Shital Niwas, in Kathmandu.

Following the ceremony, General Pande called on the President of Nepal. Earlier, Gen Pande laid a wreath and paid homage at Bir Smarak (martyrs’ memorial) at Kathmandu. Thereafter, he visited the Nepali Army headquarters where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.

General Pande also handed over various non-lethal military items to Nepalese counterpart Gen PR Sharma.