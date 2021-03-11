Nepal FM in China, India keeping an eye on visit

New Delhi, August 10
India is keeping a close eye on Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday during which they discussed nine cooperation agreements focusing on cross-border railway, economic and technical cooperation signed during their previous meeting in Kathmandu in March.
“The Foreign Minister had a cordial and fruitful meeting with his Chinese counterpart. The two ministers took stock of all aspects of the Nepal-China relations and agreed to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interests,” said a Nepal Foreign Ministry release. Sources here felt that with Sher Bahadur Deuba at the helm, Nepal was playing a more nuanced foreign policy unlike his predecessor KP Sharma Oli, whose pro-China tilt was obvious. After becoming PM last year, Deuba’s maiden overseas trip was to Varanasi, thus indicating the symbiotic cultural link between India and Nepal, they pointed out.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...