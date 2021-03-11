Nepal FM in China, India keeping an eye on visit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

India is keeping a close eye on Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday during which they discussed nine cooperation agreements focusing on cross-border railway, economic and technical cooperation signed during their previous meeting in Kathmandu in March.

“The Foreign Minister had a cordial and fruitful meeting with his Chinese counterpart. The two ministers took stock of all aspects of the Nepal-China relations and agreed to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interests,” said a Nepal Foreign Ministry release. Sources here felt that with Sher Bahadur Deuba at the helm, Nepal was playing a more nuanced foreign policy unlike his predecessor KP Sharma Oli, whose pro-China tilt was obvious. After becoming PM last year, Deuba’s maiden overseas trip was to Varanasi, thus indicating the symbiotic cultural link between India and Nepal, they pointed out.