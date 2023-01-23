Nepal plane crash: 2 more bodies of Indians identified

PTI

Kathmandu, January 22

Nepal’s health officials on Sunday identified two more bodies of the Indian nationals who died in a plane crash in Pokhara and assured the victims’ relatives that they would be handed over all four bodies on Monday.

The Nepalese authorities on Tuesday started handing over to family members the bodies of those killed in the January 14 crash of a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 persons on board.

In all, 53 Nepalese passengers and 15 foreign nationals, including five Indians, and four crew members were on board the aircraft when it crashed in a river gorge in the resort city of Pokhara.

The five Indians, all reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha (25), Bishal Sharma (22), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), Sonu Jaiswal (35) and Sanjaya Jaiswal.

The doctors at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital have completed postmortem of all bodies they received. Barring 12 bodies, the rest have been identified by doctors.