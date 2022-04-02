Nepal PM on 3-day visit, talks with Modi today

New Delhi, April 1
Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit following a political victory over the opposition left in Kathmandu over acceptance of US assistance for infrastructure development.
Deuba and PM Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks on Saturday. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are also expected to call on the veteran Nepali Congress leader, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
This is Deuba’s first bilateral visit abroad after becoming PM last year for a fifth time with the help of two groups of Left parties. Accompanied by a large delegation, he will also visit Varanasi. —
