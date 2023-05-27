Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on 4-day visit to India next week

PTI

New Delhi, May 27

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will be on a four-day official visit to India beginning May 31, his first visit abroad since assuming office in December last year.

Dahal, who will be here at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During the visit, the Nepal prime minister will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the diverse areas of bilateral partnership between India and Nepal.

Dahal will also travel to Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit.

"The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy," a statement from the External Affairs Ministry said.

"The bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation. This visit underscores the importance given by both sides in adding further momentum to the bilateral partnership," it said.

