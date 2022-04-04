Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba in Varanasi

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba on Sunday offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath and Baba Kalbhairav temples in Varanasi

The PM and his 40-member delegation were received by CM Yogi Adityanath at the Varanasi airport

Tribal artistes and folk dancers performed at various places to welcome the dignitaries

Later, Deuba visited the shrine that is a replica of the Pashupati Nath temple in Kathmandu. IANS