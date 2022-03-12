Nepal PM thanks Modi for evacuation of its 4 nationals from Ukraine

New Delhi, March 12
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for evacuating four Napal nationals from Ukraine.
In a twet, Deuba said, “Four Nepali nationals have just arrived in Nepal from Ukraine via India. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi
and the Government of India for the assistance in repatriating Nepali nationals through the#OperationGanga.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
The new govt will be sworn in on March 16
Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt
Says each MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party will work for the progr...
A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM
This has set in motion the administrative changes to be effe...
After big win in Punjab, AAP plans to make inroads into Himachal to further its national presence
Himachal Pradesh to go to polls this year end