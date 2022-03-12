Nepal PM thanks Modi for evacuation of its 4 nationals from Ukraine

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for evacuating four Napal nationals from Ukraine.

In a twet, Deuba said, “Four Nepali nationals have just arrived in Nepal from Ukraine via India. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi

and the Government of India for the assistance in repatriating Nepali nationals through the#OperationGanga.