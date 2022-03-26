Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit India from April 1-3

New Delhi, March 26
Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will pay a three-day visit to India from April 1 with an aim to further strengthen bilateral ties, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.
Deuba will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2, they said.
Besides official engagements in Delhi, the Nepalese prime minister is also scheduled to visit Varanasi.
This will be Deuba’s first bilateral visit abroad after becoming the Prime Minister in July 2021.
He visited India in each of his four earlier stints as the prime minister of Nepal. His last visit to India in his capacity as the Prime Minister was in 2017.
The people cited above said Deuba’s visit to India is in the tradition of periodic high-level exchanges between the two countries.
“It would give an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including development and economic partnership, trade, cooperation in the health sector, power, connectivity, people-to-people links and other issues of mutual interest,” said one of the people.
