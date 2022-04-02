Nepalese PM’s wife Dr Arzu Rana Deuba visits AIIMS; interacts with experts

New Delhi, April 2
Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, wife of the visiting Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and interacted with experts.
She was accompanied by a Nepalese delegation, which sat through a presentation on advances in reproductive health research, gynecology and obstetrics and mother and child health in India.
Neena Khanna, Dean Academics, AIIMS, led the Indian side with senior AIIMS experts in presence, including AIIMS Medical Superintendent DK Sharma, head, gynecology Neerja Bhatla, additional medical superintendent, AIIMS mother and child block Anup Daga, gynecology department faculty Garima Kachhawa and head, media protocol division Aarti Vij.
