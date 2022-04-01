Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visits BJP office, meets Nadda

New Delhi, April 1
Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited the BJP headquarters today and met president J P Nadda and other leaders from the ruling party.
Deuba is on a three-day visit to India. This is his first visit to India after becoming the prime minister of Nepal.
Sources said the two leaders discussed strengthening the ties between their parties and also dwelt on the historical ties between the two neighbours.
