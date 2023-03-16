 Nepal’s PM Prachanda likely to visit India next month on his first overseas trip: Report : The Tribune India

Nepal’s PM Prachanda likely to visit India next month on his first overseas trip: Report

The Prime Minister is seeking a vote of confidence from the Parliament on March 20

Nepal’s PM Prachanda likely to visit India next month on his first overseas trip: Report

Nepals newly elected Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda (R), administers the oath of office as a member of Nepal army (L) requests outgoing Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to stand up during the process at the presidential building "Shital Niwas" in Kathmandu, Nepal, December 26, 2022. Reuters



PTI

Kathmandu, March 16

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is likely to travel to India on an official visit next month - his first foreign trip since assuming the office for the third time in December last year, a media report said on Thursday.

Though the official date of his visit to India is yet to be announced, boosting bilateral ties and talks on trade, energy, agriculture, culture and air service will prominently feature in his talks with Indian leaders.

Sources close to the 68-year-old Prime Minister said that his visit to India in the near future is in the cards and the date would be fixed once the Prime Minister gets a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives.

“The visit will take place after the PM seeks a vote of confidence and expands his cabinet,” a source said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had announced that he would visit India on his first foreign trip after assuming the post. The Prime Minister is seeking a vote of confidence from the Parliament on March 20.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started preparations for the visit,” The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The ministry has started groundworks works for the purpose and meetings are being organised with the line ministries to prepare the agenda, the daily reported, quoting an official at the Foreign Ministry.

Mid-April will be the tentative date for the Prime Minister to embark for the official visit, said the paper.

In July last year, Prachanda visited India at the invitation of BJP National President J P Nadda. In addition to the BJP president, he had at the time met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Prachanda was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 last year after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

However, their alliance ended after the Maoist leader decided to support senior Nepali Congress (NC) candidate Ram Chandra Paudel for the President’s post.

With the support from the NC and the eighty-party alliance, the Prachanda-led government is expected to comfortably survive the vote of confidence in Parliament.

The eight-party alliance includes the Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Janamat Party, Janta Samajwadi Party, Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party and Rastriya Janamorcha.

Prachanda needs only 138 votes in parliament to continue his term as the prime minister.

With the three major parties, NC (89), CPN-Maoist Centre (32) and RSP (20), Prachanda is poised to sail through the trust vote, with support of at least 141 lawmakers.

#Nepal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters force Brisbane's Indian Consulate to close down: Report

2
Nation

'Seems like whole Delhi has choked': Commuters face traffic snarls for third day on trot

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman who made shoplifting her 'lucrative full-time job' in UK convicted, had garnered over half a million pounds

4
Punjab

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star

5
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet reshuffle on cards, CM Bhagwant Mann proposes to take away 2 key portfolios from Aman Arora

6
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

7
Punjab

Aussie radicals block entry to Indian consulate in Brisbane

8
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

9
Punjab

Video: Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at gym in US

10
Punjab

In Cabinet rejig, Punjab CM divests Arora of 2 key portfolios

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Have said nothing against India, will speak in Parliament if allowed by chair: Rahul Gandhi

If Indian democracy was functioning, I’d be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks

Says the BJP offensive a distraction from uncomfortable ques...

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time sin...

Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

Army chopper with two pilots on board crashes in Arunachal

The helicopter, which was flying an operational sortie, lost...

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

The video shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the ...

ED issues fresh summons to BRS leader Kavitha after she skips previous notice

ED issues fresh summons to BRS leader Kavitha after she skips previous notice

She has been asked to appear on March 20, officials say


Cities

View All

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Amritsar G20: Foreign delegates agree on sharing research data, promoting innovation

Mini Bus Operators’ Union postpones protest against govt

Migration of youth must be slowed: Y20 panellist

G20 Summit eases traffic jams in holy city Amritsar

Theft reported at Kharar police station

Laptop stolen from Kharar police station

55% liquor vends in Chandigarh go unsold, only 43 find takers

7 infected with H3N2 virus in Mohali; active Covid cases nine

Chandigarh: Mercury set to drop as light rain predicted till March 20

CAG Audit report flags Kharar building in disuse

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Fire breaks out at factory in northwest Delhi; fire official injured

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Supreme Court to hear BRS leader’s plea on March 24

Old Delhi excise policy gets 6-month extension

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

PSPCL issues advisory to avoid fires in wheat fields

PSPCL issues advisory to avoid fires in wheat fields

Ensure early completion of dairy shifting project: DC to civic body

Govt to rejuvenate village ponds by adopting ‘Seechewal-Thapar’ model

43 beds set up to treat H3N2 patients at district hospitals

Husband booked for assaulting woman, demanding dowry