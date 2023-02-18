Netflix to develop Indian creative community

New Delhi, February 17
Online entertainment company Netflix has committed to developing the local Indian creative community and has conducted several skill development workshops and competitions, including a scriptwriting programme for 100 women scriptwriters.
Animation master classes at the International Film Festival of India are also a Netflix project. On Friday, Global CEO Netflix Ted Sarandos met Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, who tweeted about the meeting.
Thakur highlighted the expanding creative economy and how India had emerged as a content and post-production hub, backed by the talent of Indians.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bid to 'target Indian democratic system', govt ticks off US investor George Soros
Biz magnate had said Adani issue could open door to ‘democra...
SC: Won't accept names given by govt for panel on investors' safety
Bench: Will select experts in transparent manner