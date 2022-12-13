Never refer to anyone's caste, religion in House, warns Speaker Om Birla

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today warned members against referring to anyone’s caste and religion in the House. This came after Congress MP from Telangana AR Reddy alleged that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made certain remarks about his proficiency in Hindi because he belonged to a particular community.

Bill to promote non-fossil energy sources passed With Rajya Sabha on Monday giving its nod, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill mandating the use of non-fossil energy sources such as biomass, ethanol and green hydrogen and allowing carbon credit trading in the country was passed by Parliament. TNS

Taking serious note of the word used by Reddy to refer to his own caste during the question hour, the Speaker said MPs were not elected to the Lok Sabha on the basis of their caste and religion.

“Anyone here should never use such words in the House, otherwise I will have to take action against such that member,” Birla warned, also taking serious note of Reddy telling him “not to interrupt” while he was asking a question.

Birla asked the Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ensure his party MPs never spoke to the Speaker in that manner again.

“You are the Leader of the House. Make members understand that they should never comment on the Speaker in future in this manner?” Birla said. The issue appeared as Reddy began asking a question on the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier remark when he was the CM of Gujarat that the rupee was in the ICU (intensive care unit). When Birla objected to his comments, Reddy said: “Sir, you cannot interrupt.”

Birla warned the Congress MP against making such comments against the Speaker and then allowed him to ask his question.

