New Air India Express flights to Bahrain, Dammam soon

Thiruvananthapuram, November 20
Air India Express would be starting two new international services from the state capital of Kerala to the middle-east in the next two weeks.
The new flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain would commence from December 1 and November 30 respectively, said the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) in a release.
Air India Express would be the second airline to operate services in the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain sector with the other one being Gulf Air which is operating seven flights a week, the release said and added that it would be the first service in the Thiruvananthapuram - Dammam sector.
The Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain flight would depart here on Wednesdays and Sundays at 5.35 PM and reach there at 8.05 PM (local time), the release said.
From Bahrain, it would depart at 9.05 PM (local time) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 4.25 AM, it said.
The Thiruvananthapuram-Dammam flight would depart from here on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 5.35 PM and reach there at 8.25 PM (local time). From there, it would depart at 9.25 PM (local time) and reach here at 5.05 AM, the TIAL release further said.
Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers would be used for the services and booking for both the flights has started, TIAL said.
