New airport in Goa named after Parrikar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of Mopa international airport in Goa. It is the second airport of the coastal state.

Its foundation stone was laid by Modi in November 2016.

The new airport is named the Manohar International Airport after former Goa Chief Minister (late) Manohar Parrikar, a BJP stalwart. Parrikar had also served as Defence Minister.

Developed at a cost of Rs 2,870 crore, the new airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure. It has state-of-the-art features, including 5G-compatible IT infrastructure.

The airport’s runway is capable of handling some of world’s largest aircraft. It has 14 parking bays, a night parking facility for aircraft, a self-baggage drop facility and an independent air navigation infrastructure. The airport, located 35 km from Panaji, will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA) in the first phase.

Azulejos tiles, which are native to Goa, have been extensively used in the new airport building to give it a “Goan touch”. The food court also recreates the charm of a typical Goan café. The airport has a designated area for a flea market where local artisans and craftsmen will display and sell their wares. Addressing the inaugural function, the PM said 72 new airports had come up in the country since he became the Prime Minister in 2014.