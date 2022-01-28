New Chief Economic Advisor Dr Nageswaran takes charge

Tribune News Service



New Delhi, January 28

The government has appointed V. Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor.

Dr Nageswaran, who has been a writer, author, teacher and consultant, assumed charge on Friday.

He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively, said an official news release.

Dr Nageswaran was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University.

He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.