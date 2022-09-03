New naval ensign unveiled

New Delhi, September 2

PM Narendra Modi today unveiled the new naval ensign, the flag that is hoisted atop all warships, ground stations and naval air bases.

The new ensign has dropped the horizontal and vertical red stripes that symbolised the Cross of Saint George, reminiscent of the colonial era.

An octagonal shape with twin golden borders in its fly area that draws inspiration from the seal of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji has been incorporated. This is the fourth change since 1950 and all four have been carried out after 2001. — TNS

Changed fourth time

Aug 15, 2001: Vajpayee govt removes red St George’s Cross, adds navy blue Indian Navy crest

April 2004: Vajpayee govt reintroduces St George’s Cross, adds Ashoka emblem at intersection of cross, drops naval crest

2014: On the MHA’s order, national motto ‘Satyameva Jayate’ added under Ashoka emblem

Sept 2, 2022: PM Narendra Modi unveils the new naval ensign

