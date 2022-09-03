New naval ensign unveiled

New Delhi, September 2
PM Narendra Modi today unveiled the new naval ensign, the flag that is hoisted atop all warships, ground stations and naval air bases.
The new ensign has dropped the horizontal and vertical red stripes that symbolised the Cross of Saint George, reminiscent of the colonial era.
An octagonal shape with twin golden borders in its fly area that draws inspiration from the seal of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji has been incorporated. This is the fourth change since 1950 and all four have been carried out after 2001. — TNS
Changed fourth time
Aug 15, 2001: Vajpayee govt removes red St George’s Cross, adds navy blue Indian Navy crest
April 2004: Vajpayee govt reintroduces St George’s Cross, adds Ashoka emblem at intersection of cross, drops naval crest
2014: On the MHA’s order, national motto ‘Satyameva Jayate’ added under Ashoka emblem
Sept 2, 2022: PM Narendra Modi unveils the new naval ensign
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast, 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur
Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...