New legal structure needed to combat cyber crime: Minister

New Delhi, April 4
Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said there was a need for a new and “dynamic” legal framework to effectively deal with unscrupulous elements in the cyberspace without infringing privacy and freedom of expression of individuals.
The minister, while addressing the inaugural session of the second national conference on cyber crime investigations and digital forensics organised by the CBI, said over the years, technology had given a lot of productivity, efficiency and convenience but simultaneously it had brought intrusions into people’s lives. “This problem can only be tackled by legal strategy, technology, organisations, capacity-building and mutual cooperation,” he said. —
