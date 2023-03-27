New NCERT textbooks revised as per National Education Policy likely from 2024-25

New Delhi, March 27
New NCERT textbooks revised in accordance with the new National Education Policy (NEP) are likely to be introduced in schools from 2024-25 academic session, Education Ministry officials said on Monday.
The textbooks will be developed as per the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).
“The new textbooks are likely to be introduced from 2024-25 academic session. It is a tall task but we are aiming for that. The textbooks will be revised as per the new NCF, work on which is already going on," a senior MoE official said.
“Since COVID-19 has taught us that there is an appetite for digital learning, all the new textbooks will simultaneously be made available digitally so anybody can download them," he added.
Noting that textbooks should not be "static", the official said an institutional framework will be developed to ensure that the textbooks are updated on a regular basis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been on the run si...
Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh
The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Amritsa...
Amritpal's associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh
The police have invoked the NSA against him
Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...
Enhanced compensation to be paid after survey to assess crop loss by rain, winds, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Says the amount of compensation has been enhanced by 25 per ...