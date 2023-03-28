New NEP-based textbooks from 2024-25 session

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to roll out the new textbooks based on National Education Policy (NEP) from the 2024-25 academic session.

The textbooks will be developed under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Notably, the NEP-2020 aims to devise four National Curriculum Frameworks, for which a comprehensive strategy has already been worked out jointly by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the NCERT. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today held a high-level meeting on the new National Curriculum Framework and new textbooks that are based on the NEP-2020.

During the meeting, the Union minister asked officials to develop textbooks in 22 languages that have been included in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution. “This will be in consonance with the National Education Policy's perspective of imparting multilingual education,” said Pradhan.

Pradhan also said the learning-teaching material “Jaadui Pitara”, developed by the NCERT, would be taken forward to reach out to every school in the form of open education resource. “There is a need to make it a mass movement so that innovative and creative youth will join hands to develop a variety of innovative learning-teaching materials,” he added.