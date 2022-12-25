New NEP will create ideal citizens, says PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the ancient Indian tradition of treating knowledge as the highest pursuit of life and said the new National Education Policy (NEP) will create ideal citizens of the country.

Addressing the 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan via video-conferencing today, the PM lamented the neglect of education post-Independence.

He said it was the government’s duty to revive the glory of the ancient Indian education system.

“Where earlier governments faltered, saints took up the challenge. Swaminarayan Gurukul is an example of this effort,” said the PM, noting that the NEP was preparing an education system that was futuristic.

Speaking on the expansion in educational infrastructure, including the rise in the number of IITs, IIITs, IIMs and AIIMS and 65 per cent increase in the number of medical colleges since 2014, the PM said the NEP stressed Indian knowledge systems as well.

He said the gurukuls had been representing equity, equality, care and a sense of service for centuries.

Remembering Nalanda and Takshashila as synonyms for India’s ancient glory, the PM said, “Discovery and research were an integral part of the Indian lifestyle. From self-discovery to divinity, ayurveda to spirituality, social science to solar science, from math to metallurgy and from zero to infinity, research and new conclusions were drawn in every field.”