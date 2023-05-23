 New Parliament building inauguration: Who all are on the list of invitees : The Tribune India

New Parliament building inauguration: Who all are on the list of invitees

PM Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28

New Parliament building inauguration: Who all are on the list of invitees

An aerial view of the New Parliament House. Photo: ANI



ANI

New Delhi, May 23

Invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament building slated on May 28 have been sent to various leaders across the country, including the former Speakers and Chairmen of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, sources said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Invitations have been sent in both physical and digital forms to the MPs of both Houses.

According to sources, all Chief Ministers of all the states and Union Territories have been sent the invitation.

"Apart from sitting members of Parliament of both houses invitations have been sent to former Lok Sabha Speakers and former Rajya Sabha Chairman. All chief ministers have also been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony," sources told ANI on condition of anonymity.

Present deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, Hariwansh is likely to be present for the ceremony on Sunday.

Apart from this, invitations have also been sent to Secretaries of all ministries of the Government of India.

The chief architect of the new Parliament building, Bimal Patel and reputed industrialist Ratan Tata have also been invited to the inauguration of the new building.

Tata Projects won the contract to build the new Parliament building, a part of the Centre's Central Vista redevelopment plans.

Tata Projects had beaten Larsen and Toubro. Tata Projects had offered to accomplish the project for Rs 861.9 crore.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar are likely to release congratulatory messages on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, sources said.

An invitation has also been sent to certain prominent personalities, including film stars and sports persons.

"During the inauguration ceremony, a speech will be delivered by the Lok Sabha Speaker who is essentially the custodian of the Parliament. PM Modi is also expected to deliver a speech on the occasion. All members of Parliament will be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building, which can house more than 800 people," sources said.

This is the same chamber which will be used for the joint Parliamentary address during the budget session and other such occasions.

In response to the attack by the opposition on why the Prime Minister is inaugurating the Parliament building, the ruling party BJP has countered the arguments.

The new Parliament building symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) and will be dedicated by PM Modi to the nation on May 28.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927, which is now going to be almost 100 years old. The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements. In both Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the Members.

Considering the above, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament. Consequently, on 10 December 2020, the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction.

Now the newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha while 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha while 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

 

 

