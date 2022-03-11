New technique to study solar events that effect Earth’s radio and magnetic fields

Vijay Mohan
Chandigarh, March 11
A simpler technique of getting a clearer picture of the Sun’s corona has been developed by Indian astronomers, which will make it easier to identify solar events that disturb the Earth’s radio and magnetic fields.
Technique involves subtracting the constant background of the solar corona and revealing the dynamic corona to improve the efficiency of identification of coronal mass ejections (CME)
CMEs are solar events in which a large cloud of energetic and highly magnetised plasma erupts from the solar corona into space, causing radio and magnetic disturbances on Earth.
The method, developed by scientists at the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, has been accepted for publication in the Solar Physics, a peer-reviewed journal. It can also give a clear picture of the characteristics of CMEs and make their study easier, a statement issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology on Friday said.
CMEs are dynamic structures in the solar corona and capable of driving the space weather in near-Earth space. It becomes imperative to separate such structures and visually or automatically identify the CMEs through the radial distances in the images taken using coronagraphs, the statement added.
The density of the outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere, the corona, decreases with distance outwards. As the intensity of the corona observed in white light depends on the density of particles in the atmosphere, it decreases exponentially. If the contrast between the constant corona and transient CMEs is not high, detection of CMEs becomes a challenge, according to the researchers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe
Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...
Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir
‘Cheetah’ helicopter crashed around 11:30 am while undertaki...
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann elected Leader of AAP Legislative Party in Pun...
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony
The meeting also attended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ...
3 flights bring back 674 students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy
Although there was no official word from the government abou...