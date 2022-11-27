New video surfaces, shows AAP minister with Tihar Jail Superintendent

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

A new video has again surfaced showing Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain meeting the superintendent of the Tihar Jail inside his cell.

Jain’s plea dismissed Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a plea by Jain seeking direction to Tihar officials to provide him special food items according to his religious beliefs

Jain, who is in the eye of a political storm over leaked videos purportedly showing him getting massage and other special facilities in the jail, has urged a court here to put a stop on CCTV camera footage of his cell being “leaked” to the media.

The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail superintendent was shared on social media by some BJP leaders.

“Have this new video of honest minister Jain. Jail superintendent’s attendance in the court of jail minister at 8 pm,” Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana tweeted and shared the CCTV camera footage.

Earlier this month, a Tihar Jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing “special treatment” to Jain, who is in prison since May 31 in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sources had said the suspended officer, Ajit Kumar, was the superintendent of jail number 7 in the prison complex.

Jain could be seen in earlier purported videos getting back and foot massage in his cell, reading some documents and talking to visitors while lying on a bed. Mineral water bottles and a remote were also seen. In one video, he was seen getting a head massage.

BJP leaders had alleged that he was getting massages from a rape accused. It was also alleged by them that Jain was getting facilities inside the jail against rules.

The AAP had earlier said the BJP was trying to malign the image of Delhi Chief Minister and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the December 4 MCD polls as “it has no real issues to talk about”.

Asked about the BJP releasing a series of sting videos, Kejriwal said voters had to choose between 10 videos of the BJP or 10 guarantees of his party.