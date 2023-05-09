 Newborn babies, bed-ridden patients wait in cramped Imphal airport to escape violence : The Tribune India

Newborn babies, bed-ridden patients wait in cramped Imphal airport to escape violence

Close to 2,000 passengers are stranded at the premises of the airport

Newborn babies, bed-ridden patients wait in cramped Imphal airport to escape violence

Students from Bihar, studying in Manipur, upon their arrival at Jayprakash Narayan Airport after being rescued from the ongoing violence in Manipur, in Patna, on Tuesday. PTI Photo



PTI

Kolkata/Imphal, May 9

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at the Imphal airport which is overcrowded with passengers young and old, many of them ailing and wailing, eager to flee from Manipur which has been shaken by violence since last week.

Patients with catheters just out of ICU, newborn and premature babies with mothers, women with advanced pregnancy, bed-ridden cancer patients, besides people with worry writ large on their faces – all thronged the airport in the past few days to take flights for places outside the state as soon as possible, officials said on Tuesday.

Some of these passengers with bullet injuries have also been seen in the airport.

“You would feel like crying if you see the scene at the Imphal airport,” an AAI official told PTI over the phone from Imphal on Tuesday.

Close to 2,000 passengers are stranded at the premises of the airport, the terminal building of which can handle only 750 passengers - 250 for arrival and 500 for departure - at a time.

Airline companies have put in additional flights to take the passengers, with their queue getting longer gradually as the ethnic violence broke out a few days ago and army men have to be deployed.

Doctors of the airport, employees of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and staff of different airlines have been working hand in hand round the clock to make the distressed people a bit comfortable.

The AAI has been providing all stranded people with food and water.

The airport now is being run with bare minimum support. Since all shops are closed outside the facility, the AAI officials in Imphal had sent SOS messages to nearby airports such as Guwahati, Agartala and Dibrugarh to get supplies – food, water, essential medicines and others for both staff and passengers, another official said.

A special ticket counter has been opened at the airport. A Local Area Network (LAN) network is being used for the purpose as internet services have been suspended since last week in the state, said the officials who refused to be identified for fear of getting targeted.

Sources at the airport said that the gates of the airport have been attacked twice by the rioters but they could not succeed in entering.

An employee said that his colleagues and officers have been staying on the airport premises since the violence broke out.

The handful of AAI employees have not been getting enough rest, an official said.

The Imphal airport used to handle 14 incoming and the same number of outgoing flights a day and the number has shot up, he said. On Monday, the airport operated 80 flights - 40 incoming and 40 outgoing.

The Regional Executive Director (RED) of AAI's North East region, S Jugani said, “The AAI has coordinated with the state government to provide police escort to the people going outside from the airport.” “All our employees are working round the clock in three shifts. The total number of flights (scheduled and additional) operated to and fro Imphal between May 4 and May 6 was 216,” the RED said.

A help desk has also been set up at the Imphal airport to assist passengers.

People have been allowed to stay at the airport premises on humanitarian grounds, Jugani said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses including religious places burnt in the ethnic violence.

Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land which had led to a series of smaller agitations since February this year.  

#Manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

2
Nation SIT REPORT: Bent cops

Punjab DGP told to probe entire service record of drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh

3
Haryana

30 fake Gurugram hospitals unearthed in three months

4
Haryana

Supreme Court raps Haryana Urban Development Authority for filing frivolous appeal, imposes Rs 1 lakh cost

5
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

6
Ludhiana

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

7
Entertainment

For Ayushmann Khurrana 'it's most special' that Panjab University in Chandigarh will honour him

8
Himachal

400 vehicles stuck in snow evacuated from South portal of Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway

9
Nation

At least 40% cases by Central, state govts frivolous, says SC

10
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV

Taken into custody by a paramilitary force

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...

15 dead as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

22 killed, 20 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP's Khargone

PM Modi expresses grief

Seems Ashok Gehlot’s leader is Vasundhara Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Pilot also announced a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to J...

Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case

Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case

Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last y...


Cities

View All

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

KCF chief Paramjit Panjwar’s kin to hold ‘antim ardas’ at his native village in Tarn Taran

Punjab has something distinct about it: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation's growth: Rajnath Singh

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Chandigarh: Reach out to voter, Rajnath Singh tells BJP cadre

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Days after gangster’s murder, top officials review security at Tihar Jail

Premium buses soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar byelection: Curtains on high-pitched campaign

Jalandhar bypoll: Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Holiday in Jalandhar on May 10

Jalandhar byelection: Jittery leaders made a beeline for deras

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

HC extends interim relief to scribe Bhavana

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing