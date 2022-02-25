Newly married couple dies in road accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, February 25
A newly married couple was killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Friday.
Vishal Chaudhary (25) and Neha Chaudhary (24) were travelling in a car and it collided with a truck near Bhojasar bus stand on Sardarshahar-Dungargarh highway late on Thursday night, Station House Officer of Sardarshahar police station Balraj Singh Maan said.
Both were killed in the collision, he added.
He said the couple was going to Haryana.
The bodies were handed over to the family members on Friday morning after post-mortem, Mann said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails
Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed
Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians
The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine
Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...
Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...