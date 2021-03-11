Next Maharashtra CM will be from Nationalist Congress Party: Dhananjay Munde

Aurangabad: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde on Sunday suggested that the next Maharashtra CM would be from the Sharad Pawar-led party. PTI
Threat letter to actor Salman Khan, his father
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan on Sunday received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them, following which an FIR was registered by the police. PTI
Punjab, HP to ban single-use plastic from July
Chandigarh/Shimla: In a bid to reduce carbon emissions, Punjab and HP Governments have announced a ban on single-use plastic from July. Single-use plastics are used in bottles, wrappers and bags.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad