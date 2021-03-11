Next Maharashtra CM will be from Nationalist Congress Party: Dhananjay Munde

Tribune News Service

Aurangabad: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde on Sunday suggested that the next Maharashtra CM would be from the Sharad Pawar-led party. PTI

Threat letter to actor Salman Khan, his father

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan on Sunday received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them, following which an FIR was registered by the police. PTI

Punjab, HP to ban single-use plastic from July

Chandigarh/Shimla: In a bid to reduce carbon emissions, Punjab and HP Governments have announced a ban on single-use plastic from July. Single-use plastics are used in bottles, wrappers and bags.