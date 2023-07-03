Next Opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18, says Congress

New Delhi, July 3
The Congress announced on Monday that the next meeting of opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal made the announcement on Twitter and said “we are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces”.
In a tweet, Venugopal said, “After a hugely successful all-opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, 2023. We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward.”
Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had said the next Opposition meet will be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14. Those dates were said to be clashing with the Assembly sessions in a few states.
The first such meeting of Opposition parties was held in Bihar’s Patna on June 23.
