 NGT panel to probe allegations of illegal mining by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh : The Tribune India

NGT panel to probe allegations of illegal mining by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh

Singh is also embroiled in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers

Brij Bhushan Singh.



PTI

New Delhi, August 3

The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action on a plea claiming illegal mining by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh in some villages of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

The petition alleged that “illegal mining” was being carried out by Singh, the MP from Kaiserganj, in Majharath, Jaitpur and Nawabganj villages of Tarbganj tehsil in the district.

The plea also alleged "illegal transportation of extracted minor minerals by overloaded trucks numbering more than 700 every day, storage and illegal sale of minor minerals measuring about 20 lakh cubic metres and damage caused to Patpar Ganj bridge and road by overloaded trucks".

A bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said, “Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to the environment…”

“In view of the averments made in the application, we consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action," the bench said on Wednesday.

The tribunal formed a joint committee comprising the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control (UPPCB) and District Magistrate, Gonda.

It directed the committee to “meet within one week, undertake visits to the site, look into the grievances of the applicant, associate the applicant and representative of the concerned project proponent, verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action by following due course of law and giving the opportunity of being heard to the project proponent.”

“The committee may particularly clarify on compliance with the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016, and Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020, including remediation/rehabilitation of mined areas and damage caused to river Saryu,” the tribunal said.

It said the factual and action taken report had to be submitted within two months. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on November 7.

Singh is also embroiled in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

