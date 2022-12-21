NHRC new tool to target rivals: Oppn

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

The Opposition today claimed that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was Modi government’s new tool after the ED and the CBI to target political opponents. Questioning the NHRC’s decision to rush teams to Bihar to investigate the hooch tragedy, a statement issued by 15 Opposition parties, including the Congress, CPI, RJD and JD-U, said, “The ruling regime has once again demonstrated there is no tragedy which it will not seek to leverage for political gain.”

“Its double standard is evident from the fact that from 2016, when prohibition was imposed by then JDU-BJP government, to 2021, there have been over 200 hooch-related deaths, but the NHRC never felt the need to probe any such incident,” it read.