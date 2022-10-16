NHRC notice to Kerala over human sacrifice

New Delhi, October 15
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday issued a notice to the Kerala Government over reported human sacrifice of two women and sought details within four weeks.
The panel has sought a report from the state Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police.
The report must incorporate the status of the investigation of the case and compensation, if any, paid to the families of the victims.
Taking suo motu cognisance of a report that two Kerala women, reported missing to the police by their families three months apart, became the victims of human sacrifice in a bizarre ritual orchestrated by a self-styled voodoo man professing to bring luck to a couple facing financial problems.
