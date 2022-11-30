NHRC takes note of border violence

New Delhi, November 29
Days after six people were killed in firing along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the NHRC has taken cognisance of it and asked the central and Assam governments to examine and evolve mechanisms to prevent such incidents.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had moved the rights panel on Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV
The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV...
6 killed as truck collides with bus in UP
The speeding truck broadsides a Lucknow depot bus
Court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of Nawab Malik in money-laundering case today
Special judge RN Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on...