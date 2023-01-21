NIA announces Rs 5 lakh reward on 2 PFI members

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 20

The NIA today announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each on two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who are wanted in the murder of BJP’s Karnataka Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

The reward has been declared against Kadaje Mohammed Sherif, 53, and Masud KA, 40, both residents of Kannada district. The NIA has made it clear that the identity of those providing the information will be kept secret.

The PFI members are wanted in connection with the murder of Nettaru, a resident of Bellare and the then district secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, who was hacked to death outside his shop on July 26, 2022, to strike terror among the people.

More than 10 accused have been arrested in the case so far. The NIA has also declared a reward against four other absconding persons in this case, as efforts to arrest them continue, officials said.

The case was initially registered at the Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district on July 27 and was re-registered by the NIA on August 4.