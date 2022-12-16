NIA arrest absconding accused in case related to revival of LTTE terrorism in Tamil Nadu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it has arrested a man, who was accused in an arms recovery case, which is related to the revival of terror activities of LTTE in Tamil Nadu.

The NIA in an official statement said, Kabilar A, alias “Kabilan”, a resident of Ayyanarappan Koil Street, was arrested from Orathanadu area of Thanjavur district. He was among three persons charge-sheeted by the NIA on November 11 and was evading arrest, it added.

The case related to the recovery of two country-made pistols, ammunition and gunpowder from the two accused during a vehicle check near Puliyampatti division in Omalur police station area of Salem district in Tamil Nadu on May 19, the NIA said.

The NIA took over the case on July 25 this year. It said three accused persons created an outfit named World Tamil Justice Case (WTJC) inspired by LTTE, and had manufactured arms, ammunition and explosives to carry out violent acts and subversive activities.