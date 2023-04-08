NIA arrests 14th accused in Lanka drug-hawala case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

The NIA today said it had conducted raids at the Chennai residential and business premises of eight suspects in an Indo-Sri Lankan illegal drugs and arms trade racket aimed at the revival of LTTE and arrested an accused.

The agency said during the raids, a huge cache of cash, gold bars, digital devices (mobile phones, memory cards), drugs and documents, along with other incriminating material were seized.

The NIA said it had initiated investigations into the racket in July 2022.